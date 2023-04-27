Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.
- Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Eight of the Hawks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|19-24
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|4-2
|47-35
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.