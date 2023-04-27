Saddiq Bey could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Bey, in his last action, had 12 points in a 119-117 win over the Celtics.

In this article we will break down Bey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.8 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 20 16.2 PR 12.5 18.5 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Saddiq Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 24 12 4 0 2 0 0 4/23/2023 21 5 3 0 0 0 0 4/21/2023 27 15 8 2 3 0 0 4/18/2023 15 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/15/2023 24 6 4 3 1 0 2 4/9/2023 15 9 4 3 1 0 3 3/11/2023 26 17 5 0 4 0 1 2/6/2023 30 14 6 4 1 1 2 11/12/2022 30 10 2 2 2 0 1 11/9/2022 33 18 4 0 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bey or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.