Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Citi Field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Friday.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +120 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.2.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 15-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.2% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 12-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Atlanta has played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-9-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 10-2 5-4 12-5 11-6 6-3

