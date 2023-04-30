Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates take on the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Adebayo, in his last action, had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 128-126 win over the Bucks.

We're going to break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 8.1 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 29.5 32.8 27.1 PR 25.5 29.6 23.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks concede 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.