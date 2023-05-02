The Atlanta Braves, including Sam Hilliard (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .276.
  • Hilliard has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
