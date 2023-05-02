The Atlanta Braves, including Sam Hilliard (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .276.

Hilliard has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Hilliard has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings