Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .294 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 24 hits, batting .282 this season with 15 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (28.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (52.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.48 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
