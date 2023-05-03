The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid, in his last appearance, had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 102-97 win over the Nets.

Below, we dig into Embiid's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 33.1 28.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 10.2 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.1 PRA 37.5 47.5 42.8 PR 34.5 43.3 38.7 3PM 0.5 1 0.6



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made one threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

