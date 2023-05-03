Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.039, fueled by an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .586. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 22 of 30 games this year (73.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (46.7%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (36.7%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (60.0%), including six games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (50.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (75.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (37 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.