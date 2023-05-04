The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Thursday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have +160 odds on the moneyline against the favored Maple Leafs (-190).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have a 50-21-11 record overall, with an 11-11-22 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Toronto has 55 points (23-4-9) in the 36 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has finished 7-11-4 in the 22 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 18 points).

The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals 60 times, and are 47-8-5 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to record 50 points.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-14-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-6 in those contests (48 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers registered only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have earned 94 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 36 games and registered 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 18-11-3 to record 39 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

