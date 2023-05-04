Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (22.6%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (45.2%), including more than one RBI in 22.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 19 of 31 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (76.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
