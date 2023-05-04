The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Stars are favored, with -195 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +165 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 8-16-24 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 57 times, and are 43-7-7 in those games (to register 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have earned 102 points in their 60 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to register 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.