Jorge Mateo and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Fried Stats

The Braves' Max Fried (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

Fried has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3 at Padres Apr. 17 5.0 4 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Mar. 30 3.1 4 1 1 2 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a .355/.453/.589 slash line on the year.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 1 3-for-5 3 1 1 7 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 36 hits with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .288/.333/.576 slash line on the year.

Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 4 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 3 4-for-5 2 1 2 9 at Marlins May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Mets May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Mateo Stats

Mateo has 27 hits with five doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .321/.372/.595 on the season.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 1 at Royals May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has nine doubles, eight home runs, five walks and 26 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .256/.279/.504 slash line on the season.

Mountcastle takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 2 3-for-6 3 2 5 10 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

