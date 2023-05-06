The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .247 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

