The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.56 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
