Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .295 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .545 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (24.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
