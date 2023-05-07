Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (23-11) and the Baltimore Orioles (22-11) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (2-1) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 19, or 65.5%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 10-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.

The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule