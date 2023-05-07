Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (109 total points), having amassed 46 goals and 63 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|4
|0
|4
|6
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Vince Dunn has racked up 64 points this season, with 14 goals and 50 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
