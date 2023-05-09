On Tuesday, May 9 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (24-11) host the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at Truist Park in the series opener. Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 9-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (90% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.