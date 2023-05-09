TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and James Harden are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the 76ers on Sunday, 116-115 in OT. Tatum scored 24 in a losing effort, while Harden paced the winning team with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24 18 6 1 4 1 Jaylen Brown 23 3 5 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 21 3 7 0 0 4

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden 42 8 9 4 1 6 Joel Embiid 34 13 4 1 0 0 Tyrese Maxey 14 8 1 2 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer (33.1 points per game, first in NBA) and rebounder (10.2, seventh in NBA), and posts 4.2 assists.

Harden is putting up a team-best 10.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26 10.6 5.1 0.8 1.4 2.9 James Harden PHI 18.4 4.7 6.5 1.3 0.2 2.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 25.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 Joel Embiid PHI 13.9 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.6 0.2 Tyrese Maxey PHI 15.3 3.8 1.5 1.2 0.5 2.3 Marcus Smart BOS 16.3 4 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.3

