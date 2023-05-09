The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 129-124 loss to the Suns (his most recent action) Jokic posted 53 points and 11 assists.

Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.5 28.3 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 9.5 9.8 9.3 PRA 53.5 46.1 50.4 PR 44.5 36.3 41.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per game.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 39 53 4 11 2 1 0 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

