Ronald Acuna Jr. is among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 48 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .343/.443/.557 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .299/.440/.636 on the season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.