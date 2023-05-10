Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 10, 2023
Player prop bet options for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is Marner, who has 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 21:16 per game.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
William Nylander has 40 goals and 47 assists to total 87 points (1.1 per game).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Auston Matthews has 85 total points for Toronto, with 40 goals and 45 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
