Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .358.
  • Arcia has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
  • In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (53.3%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Bello (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
