Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in baseball with 60 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .463.

The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (4-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Strider is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Strider is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez

