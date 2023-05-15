How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Monday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series.
You can turn on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Kraken look to take down the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 SEA
|5/11/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-2 DAL
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
