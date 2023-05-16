The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are battling in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -120 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -135 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.