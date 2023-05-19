The Seattle Mariners and Ty France square off against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.

The Braves are 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (228 total).

The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Elder is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Elder will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.