After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Gijs Brouwer), John Isner will begin the French Open against Nuno Borges (in the round of 128). Isner's odds to win it all at Stade Roland Garros are +30000.

Isner at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Isner's Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, Isner will play Borges on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Isner is listed at +185 to win his next matchup versus Borges. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +8000

US Open odds to win: +12500

French Open odds to win: +30000

Isner Stats

Isner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, to No. 123-ranked Brouwer, 4-6, 6-7.

Isner is 14-14 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

In two tournaments on clay over the past year, Isner has gone 0-2.

Isner, over the past year, has played 28 matches across all court surfaces, and 30.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Isner has played two matches on clay, and 37.0 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Isner has won 88.7% of his games on serve, and 10.5% on return.

On clay over the past year, Isner has claimed 81.6% of his service games and 8.3% of his return games.

