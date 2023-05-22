The Atlanta Braves (29-17) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) at Truist Park on Monday, May 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 15-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Dodgers this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

