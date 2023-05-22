The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

  • Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 69 of 96 games this season.
  • The Panthers have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).
  • The Hurricanes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.
  • Florida is 13-9 (victorious in 59.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
  • Carolina has won seven of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) -
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.40 2.40

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.60 2.40

