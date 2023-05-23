Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 series lead.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (17-35-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (30.4%) than Boston (7-1) does as the underdog (87.5%).
- Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than Boston's games have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Celtics have posted (4-4) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.5 points per contest.
- This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are three-pointers.
Celtics Performance Insights
- On offense, Boston is the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.9 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-best (111.4 points conceded per game).
- At 26.7 assists per game, the Celtics are seventh in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.
- In 2022-23, Boston has taken 48% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 38% of Boston's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62% have been 2-pointers.
