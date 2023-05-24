Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Atlanta Braves (29-19) at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.06 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 25 (62.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have gone 24-14 (63.2%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

