The Atlanta Braves (30-19) host the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) to open a four-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday. The Braves are on the back of a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Phillies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (4-3, 4.31 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

The Braves will send out Dodd for his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies are sending Nola (4-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.

Nola is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Nola will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.

