Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-0. Oddsmakers give the Stars -115 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (-105).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-115
|-105
|5.5
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas has played 55 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-9).
- The Golden Knights have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 72.2%, of those games.
- Dallas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Vegas has gone 13-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (+105)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+100)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-182)
|2.5 (-167)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (+140)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+145)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-175)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-3-3
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.6
|3.10
|3.60
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|3-6-1
|6.4
|3.70
|2.50
