Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .264.
- Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 74.0% of his games this year (37 of 50), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (19 of 50), with two or more RBI six times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
