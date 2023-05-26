Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven in a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
