Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies has driven in a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.