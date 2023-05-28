Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .963, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with more than one RBI five times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (59.6%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Covey starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
