Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second-best in MLB play with 89 total home runs.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .260 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (275 total runs).

The Braves are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen

