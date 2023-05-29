Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (32-21) match up with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-45) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, May 29. The game will begin at 8:07 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-250). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 27 (61.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have won all eight games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (18.9%) in those games.

The Athletics have won all of their 13 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.