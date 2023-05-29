The Atlanta Braves (32-21) and Oakland Athletics (10-45) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 8:07 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series split with the Phillies, and the Athletics a series loss to the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka to the mound, while Paul Blackburn will take the ball for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

The Braves will send out Soroka for his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.

The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.

In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 7-6 record and had a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP.

