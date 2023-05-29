Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-295
|+245
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-310
|+255
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up a combined 221.2 points per game, 17.2 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|31.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-125
|11.5
|Al Horford
|6.5
|-135
|9.8
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+130
|-294
|Heat
|+1300
|+245
