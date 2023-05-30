Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (277 total).

The Braves are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Elder is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Elder will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco

