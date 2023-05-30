The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .175.
  • Harris II has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 18
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.78 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
