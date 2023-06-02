The Atlanta Braves (33-23) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) to open a three-game series at Chase Field, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are on the back of a series defeat to the Athletics, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Rockies.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (5-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (5-5) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.59, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.474.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Morton has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .192 batting average against him.

Kelly has collected six quality starts this year.

Kelly will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).

