There are eight matches in the French Open (clay) round of 32 today, the best being No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti against No. 13 Cameron Norrie. All the action can be found via live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: June 2

June 2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 2

Match Round Match Time Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 32 6:15 AM ET Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 32 7:35 AM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 32 9:30 AM ET Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 32 9:35 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Round of 32 2:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Musetti vs. Norrie

In 12 tournaments so far this year, Musetti is yet to win a title, and his record is 12-11.

Norrie has put up a 22-10 record on the year, securing one tournament win.

Through 23 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Musetti has played 22.2 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

Musetti has played 20 matches on clay so far this year, and 21 games per match.

So far this year, Musetti has won 74.3% of his service games and 32.3% of his return games.

Norrie is averaging 25.1 games per match through his 32 matches played this year across all court types, with a 54.2% game winning percentage.

In 20 matches on clay courts this year, Norrie averages 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set with a 54.1% game winning percentage.

Norrie is 318-for-404 in service games (a winning percentage of 78.7%) and 117-for-398 in return games (29.4%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Musetti or Norrie to win this match with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Tomas Martin Etcheverry Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Borna Coric Pedro Cachin 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Casper Ruud Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 Round of 64 Daniel Altmaier Jannik Sinner 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5 Round of 64 Yoshihito Nishioka Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 64 Grigor Dimitrov Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Thiago Seyboth Wild Guido Pella 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Zhizhen Zhang Thiago Agustin Tirante 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Frances Tiafoe Aslan Karatsev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 Round of 64 Genaro Alberto Olivieri Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Nicolas Jarry Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 64 Marcos Giron Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Francisco Cerundolo Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Taylor Fritz Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Alexander Zverev Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 Round of 64

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.