After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .174 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

This season, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 17 of 34 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 20 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings