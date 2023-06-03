Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.

Riley has picked up a hit in 42 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

Riley has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 28 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (21.4%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings