Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Olson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (56.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (58.6%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (58.6%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (24.1%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
