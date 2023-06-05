MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, June 5
If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Shane McClanahan and the Rays versus Brayan Bello and the Red Sox.
Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the calendar for June 5.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (8-1) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Bello (3-3) when the clubs play Monday.
|TB: McClanahan
|BOS: Bello
|12 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (39.1 IP)
|2.07
|ERA
|3.89
|10.6
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|KC: Hernandez
|MIA: Garrett
|24 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.1 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|4.22
|12.1
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Royals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (4-4) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|DET: Wentz
|PHI: Nola
|11 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (74.2 IP)
|7.28
|ERA
|4.70
|7.7
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (3-4) when the clubs play on Monday.
|OAK: Sears
|PIT: Oviedo
|11 (59.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58 IP)
|4.37
|ERA
|4.50
|8.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (2-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah (1-6) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|HOU: Bielak
|TOR: Manoah
|6 (31 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57.2 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|5.46
|8.1
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (1-1) to the mound as they face the Reds on Monday.
|MIL: Teherán
|CIN: TBD
|2 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|0.82
|ERA
|-
|4.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -125
- MIL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (6-1) when the teams face off Monday.
|STL: Wainwright
|TEX: Pérez
|5 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61 IP)
|6.15
|ERA
|4.43
|5.5
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-1) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-6) when the teams play Monday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|SD: Snell
|2 (9.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (56 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|4.66
|7.7
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- CHC Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Padres
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.