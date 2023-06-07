Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (36-24) against the New York Mets (30-31) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 7.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (5-6) for the Braves and Max Scherzer (5-2) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-5-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 38 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 303 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule